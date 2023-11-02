Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S2 Ep. 3

Episodes
S2 Ep. 3 - Ryan's Short Stack Playdate / Ryan's Stamped Playdate
Ryan stirs his way through a yummy mix of challenges before meeting his creatively stacked playdate. // Ryan must address some challenges before meeting his special delivery of a playdate.
S2 Ep. 2 - Ryan's Hilarious Playdate / Ryan's Nimble Playdate
Ryan completes some whacky challenges before meeting his hilarious gem of a playdate. // Ryan dips, dives, and ducks through challenges to meet his obstacle crushing playdate.