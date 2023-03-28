Ryan's Mystery Playdate

Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S2 Ep. 3
G | Kids

Expires: in 12 days

With the help of festive friends, Ryan must deck the halls with 12 challenge victories to prepare for the hopeful arrival of the big red guy himself.

Episodes
23 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Ryan's Global Playdate / Ryan's Stacked Playdate

Let me hear you make some noise for Ryan as he goes for the three-pointer in his challenges before meeting playdates. // Ryan must speed through his challenges before meeting his playdate.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Ryan's Gliding Playdate / Ryan's Climbin' Playdate

It's a frenzy as Ryan spins through challenges before meeting his ultimate playdate. // Put on your safety harnesses because Ryan's climbing to the top of these challenges before meeting his playdate.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Ryan's Merry Playdate

23 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Ryan's Legendary Playdate / Ryan's Master Handed Playdate

Ryan rocks and shreds through challenges before going for the record with his legendary playdate. // Ryan must shine a light on some challenges before meeting with his mystery playdate.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - Ryan's Fixer-Upper Playdate / Ryan's Hoppin' Playdate

Grab your toolbelts because Ryan must flip these challenges before meeting his twinning playdates. // Ryan's going to need to skip and double dutch through these challegnes to unveil today's playdate!

23 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Ryan&apos;s Subscribed Playdate / Ryan&apos;s Plundering Playdate

Ryan must swipe through his challenges before getting crafty with his playdate. // Set sail with Ryan as he sets course for a day of challenge victories before meeting his plundering playdates.

21 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Ryan's Spooky Playdate

It&amp;apos;s MONSTER MAYHEM! Ryan and his friends need to help him figure out what he's going to wear for Halloween! Are they up for the challenge?

23 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Ryan's Camera Ready Playdate / Ryan's Rattlin' Playdate

Ryan gets the scoop on his challenges before meeting his mystery playdate. // Ryan must rattle through some challenges before the mystery playdate helps him sell a thing or two.

Season 2