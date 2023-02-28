Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S2 Ep. 3

Episodes
S2 Ep. 5 - Ryan's Global Playdate / Ryan's Stacked Playdate
Let me hear you make some noise for Ryan as he goes for the three-pointer in his challenges before meeting playdates. // Ryan must speed through his challenges before meeting his playdate.
S2 Ep. 4 - Ryan's Gliding Playdate / Ryan's Climbin' Playdate
It's a frenzy as Ryan spins through challenges before meeting his ultimate playdate. // Put on your safety harnesses because Ryan's climbing to the top of these challenges before meeting his playdate.
S2 Ep. 3 - Ryan's Merry Playdate
With the help of festive friends, Ryan must deck the halls with 12 challenge victories to prepare for the hopeful arrival of the big red guy himself.
S2 Ep. 2 - Ryan's Legendary Playdate / Ryan's Master Handed Playdate
Ryan rocks and shreds through challenges before going for the record with his legendary playdate. // Ryan must shine a light on some challenges before meeting with his mystery playdate.
S2 Ep. 1 - Ryan's Fixer-Upper Playdate / Ryan's Hoppin' Playdate
Grab your toolbelts because Ryan must flip these challenges before meeting his twinning playdates. // Ryan's going to need to skip and double dutch through these challegnes to unveil today's playdate!
S2 Ep. 10 - Ryan's Subscribed Playdate / Ryan's Plundering Playdate
Ryan must swipe through his challenges before getting crafty with his playdate. // Set sail with Ryan as he sets course for a day of challenge victories before meeting his plundering playdates.
S2 Ep. 9 - Ryan's Spooky Playdate
It's MONSTER MAYHEM! Ryan and his friends need to help him figure out what he's going to wear for Halloween! Are they up for the challenge?