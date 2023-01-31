Ryan's Mystery Playdate

Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S2 Ep. 3
G | Kids

Expires: in 7 days

With the help of festive friends, Ryan must deck the halls with 12 challenge victories to prepare for the hopeful arrival of the big red guy himself.

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Ryan's Spectacular Playdate / Ryan's Feathery Playdate

Grab a front row seat because Ryan must complete his challenges before meeting his playdate. // Ryan must be light as a feather to complete his challenges before meeting his playdates.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Ryan's Leading Playdate / Ryan's Balanced Playdate

There's no room for time outs because Ryan is being put up against these challenges before meeting his mystery playdate. // Ryan must cycle through his challenges before meeting his playdate.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - Ryan's Swift Playdate / Ryan's Delicious Playdate

Get on your marks as Ryan sleds through his challenges before meeting his playdate at the finish line. // Ryan must chop, dice and sautee his challenges before meeting his mystery playdate.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Ryan's Global Playdate / Ryan's Stacked Playdate

Let me hear you make some noise for Ryan as he goes for the three-pointer in his challenges before meeting playdates. // Ryan must speed through his challenges before meeting his playdate.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Ryan's Gliding Playdate / Ryan's Climbin' Playdate

It's a frenzy as Ryan spins through challenges before meeting his ultimate playdate. // Put on your safety harnesses because Ryan's climbing to the top of these challenges before meeting his playdate.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Ryan's Merry Playdate

With the help of festive friends, Ryan must deck the halls with 12 challenge victories to prepare for the hopeful arrival of the big red guy himself.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Ryan's Legendary Playdate / Ryan's Master Handed Playdate

Ryan rocks and shreds through challenges before going for the record with his legendary playdate. // Ryan must shine a light on some challenges before meeting with his mystery playdate.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - Ryan's Fixer-Upper Playdate / Ryan's Hoppin' Playdate

Grab your toolbelts because Ryan must flip these challenges before meeting his twinning playdates. // Ryan's going to need to skip and double dutch through these challegnes to unveil today's playdate!

Season 2