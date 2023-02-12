Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S2 Ep. 1

Episodes
S2 Ep. 5 - Ryan's Pinned Playdate / Ryan's Sudsy Playdate
Ryan's going to need to pin down his challenges before meeting his door smashing playdate. // Watch Ryan slip through his challenges before his mystery playdate pops in to show him some sudsy tricks.
S2 Ep. 4 - Ryan's Chopping Playdate / Ryan's Skatin' Playdate
Yell timber because Ryan is chopping through his challenges before meeting his playdate. // It's time for playdate skate as Ryan must roll through challenge before meeting his topsy turvy playdate.
S2 Ep. 3 - Ryan's Short Stack Playdate / Ryan's Stamped Playdate
Ryan stirs his way through a yummy mix of challenges before meeting his creatively stacked playdate. // Ryan must address some challenges before meeting his special delivery of a playdate.
S2 Ep. 2 - Ryan's Hilarious Playdate / Ryan's Nimble Playdate
Ryan completes some whacky challenges before meeting his hilarious gem of a playdate. // Ryan dips, dives, and ducks through challenges to meet his obstacle crushing playdate.
S2 Ep. 1 - Ryan's Family Playdate / Ryan's Brave Playdate
Ryan rolls his way through challenges before putting his crowded playdate up to the ultimate challenge. // Ryan bravely completes his challenges before assigning his playdate with a smooth mission.
S2 Ep. 10 - Ryan's Jungle Lovin' Playdate / Ryan's Plunging Playdate
Ryan must slither through his challenges before the meetup with his adventurous playdate. // Ryan has to bust out the tools for his challenges before taking the plunge with his mystery playdate.
S2 Ep. 9 - Ryan's Daring Playdate / Ryan's Sortin' Playdate
Ryan is taking his challenges to the EXTREME for meeting his mud-flinging playdate. // Ryan must clean up some challenges before sorting some things out with his mystery playdate.