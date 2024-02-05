Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S1 Ep. 9

Episodes
S1 Ep. 9 - Ryan's Jumpin' Playdate / Ryan's Twisty Playdate
Ryan boogies through challenges to find out if his mystery playdate can get on up and get down. It's a poppin' good time as Ryan floats through challenges to meet his party-loving playdate.
S1 Ep. 8 - Ryan's Yummy Playdate / Ryan's Speedy Playdate
Get a taste of what Ryan is cooking up, as he completes a mix of flavourful challenges to meet his playdate. Think fast, as Ryan quickly completes his challenges to meet his speedy and creative playdate
S1 Ep. 7 - Ryan's Rockin' Playdate / Ryan's Out-Of-This World Playdate
Check out Ryan as he rocks and rolls his way through radical challenges to reveal his musical mystery playdate. Blast off with Ryan as he rockets through challenges to discover his mystery playdate.
S1 Ep. 6 - Ryan's Champion Playdate / Ryan's Traveling Playdate
Ryan lands a champion playdate after tumbling, twisting, and flipping through a series of challenges. Hitch a ride on the Ryan Express as he courses through challenges to meet his mystery playdate.
S1 Ep. 5 - Ryan's Fiery Playdate / Ryan's Crafty Playdate
Watch Ryan blaze through challenges to find out if his mystery playdate can take the heat. Ryan is royally surprised when he finds out his mystery playdate is quite the crafty one.
S1 Ep. 4 - Ryan's Colorful Playdate / Ryan's Wild Playdate
Ryan brushes through eye-catching challenges to face off with his colourful playdate. Watch Ryan as he prowls, slithers, and hops through the challenges to squawk it up with his mystery playdate.
S1 Ep. 3 - Ryan's Super Playdate / Ryan's Tricky Playdate
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Ryan completing super challenges to meet his mystery playdate. Check out Ryan as he dazzles his way through wondrous challenges to reveal his mysterious playdate.