Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S1 Ep. 8

22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - Ryan's Yummy Playdate / Ryan's Speedy Playdate

Get a taste of what Ryan is cooking up, as he completes a mix of flavourful challenges to meet his playdate. Think fast, as Ryan quickly completes his challenges to meet his speedy and creative playdate

22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Ryan's Rockin' Playdate / Ryan's Out-Of-This World Playdate

Check out Ryan as he rocks and rolls his way through radical challenges to reveal his musical mystery playdate. Blast off with Ryan as he rockets through challenges to discover his mystery playdate.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - Ryan's Champion Playdate / Ryan's Traveling Playdate

Ryan lands a champion playdate after tumbling, twisting, and flipping through a series of challenges. Hitch a ride on the Ryan Express as he courses through challenges to meet his mystery playdate.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Ryan's Fiery Playdate / Ryan's Crafty Playdate

Watch Ryan blaze through challenges to find out if his mystery playdate can take the heat. Ryan is royally surprised when he finds out his mystery playdate is quite the crafty one.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Ryan's Colorful Playdate / Ryan's Wild Playdate

Ryan brushes through eye-catching challenges to face off with his colourful playdate. Watch Ryan as he prowls, slithers, and hops through the challenges to squawk it up with his mystery playdate.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - Ryan's Super Playdate / Ryan's Tricky Playdate

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Ryan completing super challenges to meet his mystery playdate. Check out Ryan as he dazzles his way through wondrous challenges to reveal his mysterious playdate.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Ryan's Kick-Flipping Playdate / Ryan's Experimental Playdate

Kick-flip into the day as Ryan shreds through extreme challenges to hang with his mystery playdate. Observe Ryan as he tests his skills in a series of challenges to discover his mind-blowing playdate.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - Ryan's Kickin' Playdate / Ryan's Viral Playdate

Ryan's high-flying mystery playdate is really going to test his chops. Log on as Ryan scrolls through challenges to find out his mystery playdate. This one's sure to go viral.

