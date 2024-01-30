Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S1 Ep. 5

Episodes
S1 Ep. 5 - Ryan's Fiery Playdate / Ryan's Crafty Playdate
Watch Ryan blaze through challenges to find out if his mystery playdate can take the heat. Ryan is royally surprised when he finds out his mystery playdate is quite the crafty one.
S1 Ep. 4 - Ryan's Colorful Playdate / Ryan's Wild Playdate
Ryan brushes through eye-catching challenges to face off with his colourful playdate. Watch Ryan as he prowls, slithers, and hops through the challenges to squawk it up with his mystery playdate.
S1 Ep. 3 - Ryan's Super Playdate / Ryan's Tricky Playdate
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Ryan completing super challenges to meet his mystery playdate. Check out Ryan as he dazzles his way through wondrous challenges to reveal his mysterious playdate.
S1 Ep. 2 - Ryan's Kick-Flipping Playdate / Ryan's Experimental Playdate
Kick-flip into the day as Ryan shreds through extreme challenges to hang with his mystery playdate. Observe Ryan as he tests his skills in a series of challenges to discover his mind-blowing playdate.