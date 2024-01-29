Ryan's Mystery Playdate

Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S1 Ep. 4
G | Kids

Ryan brushes through eye-catching challenges to face off with his colourful playdate. Watch Ryan as he prowls, slithers, and hops through the challenges to squawk it up with his mystery playdate.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Ryan's Colorful Playdate / Ryan's Wild Playdate

22 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - Ryan's Super Playdate / Ryan's Tricky Playdate

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Ryan completing super challenges to meet his mystery playdate. Check out Ryan as he dazzles his way through wondrous challenges to reveal his mysterious playdate.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Ryan's Kick-Flipping Playdate / Ryan's Experimental Playdate

Kick-flip into the day as Ryan shreds through extreme challenges to hang with his mystery playdate. Observe Ryan as he tests his skills in a series of challenges to discover his mind-blowing playdate.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - Ryan's Kickin' Playdate / Ryan's Viral Playdate

Ryan's high-flying mystery playdate is really going to test his chops. Log on as Ryan scrolls through challenges to find out his mystery playdate. This one's sure to go viral.

Season 1