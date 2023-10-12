Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S1 Ep. 3

Episodes
S1 Ep. 3 - Ryan's Super Playdate / Ryan's Tricky Playdate
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Ryan completing super challenges to meet his mystery playdate. Check out Ryan as he dazzles his way through wondrous challenges to reveal his mysterious playdate.
S1 Ep. 2 - Ryan's Kick-Flipping Playdate / Ryan's Experimental Playdate
Kick-flip into the day as Ryan shreds through extreme challenges to hang with his mystery playdate. Observe Ryan as he tests his skills in a series of challenges to discover his mind-blowing playdate.