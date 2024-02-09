Ryan's Mystery Playdate

Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S1 Ep. 13
G | Kids

Mix it up with Ryan as he takes on challenges and meets a playdate who turns the tables on him. Ryan gets served up with tasty challenges and a mystery playdate who's a real treat.

Episodes
Episodes

22 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - Ryan's Icy Playdate / Ryan's Spinning Playdate

22 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - Ryan's Wild West Playdate / Ryan's Stringy Playdate

Say howdy to Ryan as he gallops through challenges and has a hootenanny with his playdate. Ryan faces some tricky challenges and winds up meeting a real pro playdate.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - Ryan's Handy Playdate / Ryan's Really Fast Playdate

Break a sweat with Ryan as he works hard to complete his challenges and meet a playdate who is tough as nails. Race along with Ryan as he tears through challenges to meet his super speedy playdate.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Ryan's Rainy Day Playdate / Ryan's Dunking Playdate

Neither rain, nor slush, nor snow will stop Ryan from doing his challenges and meeting his playdate. Ryan dribbles and dazzles through challenges to figure out who is his ballin' mystery playdate.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - Ryan's Jumpin' Playdate / Ryan's Twisty Playdate

Ryan boogies through challenges to find out if his mystery playdate can get on up and get down. It's a poppin' good time as Ryan floats through challenges to meet his party-loving playdate.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - Ryan's Yummy Playdate / Ryan's Speedy Playdate

Get a taste of what Ryan is cooking up, as he completes a mix of flavourful challenges to meet his playdate. Think fast, as Ryan quickly completes his challenges to meet his speedy and creative playdate

22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Ryan's Rockin' Playdate / Ryan's Out-Of-This World Playdate

Check out Ryan as he rocks and rolls his way through radical challenges to reveal his musical mystery playdate. Blast off with Ryan as he rockets through challenges to discover his mystery playdate.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - Ryan's Champion Playdate / Ryan's Traveling Playdate

Ryan lands a champion playdate after tumbling, twisting, and flipping through a series of challenges. Hitch a ride on the Ryan Express as he courses through challenges to meet his mystery playdate.

Season 1