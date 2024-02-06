Ryan's Mystery Playdate

Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S1 Ep. 10
G | Kids

Neither rain, nor slush, nor snow will stop Ryan from doing his challenges and meeting his playdate. Ryan dribbles and dazzles through challenges to figure out who is his ballin' mystery playdate.

Episodes
Episodes

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - Ryan's Handy Playdate / Ryan's Really Fast Playdate

Break a sweat with Ryan as he works hard to complete his challenges and meet a playdate who is tough as nails. Race along with Ryan as he tears through challenges to meet his super speedy playdate.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Ryan's Rainy Day Playdate / Ryan's Dunking Playdate

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - Ryan's Jumpin' Playdate / Ryan's Twisty Playdate

Ryan boogies through challenges to find out if his mystery playdate can get on up and get down. It's a poppin' good time as Ryan floats through challenges to meet his party-loving playdate.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - Ryan's Yummy Playdate / Ryan's Speedy Playdate

Get a taste of what Ryan is cooking up, as he completes a mix of flavourful challenges to meet his playdate. Think fast, as Ryan quickly completes his challenges to meet his speedy and creative playdate

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Ryan's Rockin' Playdate / Ryan's Out-Of-This World Playdate

Check out Ryan as he rocks and rolls his way through radical challenges to reveal his musical mystery playdate. Blast off with Ryan as he rockets through challenges to discover his mystery playdate.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - Ryan's Champion Playdate / Ryan's Traveling Playdate

Ryan lands a champion playdate after tumbling, twisting, and flipping through a series of challenges. Hitch a ride on the Ryan Express as he courses through challenges to meet his mystery playdate.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Ryan's Fiery Playdate / Ryan's Crafty Playdate

Watch Ryan blaze through challenges to find out if his mystery playdate can take the heat. Ryan is royally surprised when he finds out his mystery playdate is quite the crafty one.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Ryan's Colorful Playdate / Ryan's Wild Playdate

Ryan brushes through eye-catching challenges to face off with his colourful playdate. Watch Ryan as he prowls, slithers, and hops through the challenges to squawk it up with his mystery playdate.

Season 1