Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S1 Ep. 10

Episodes
S1 Ep. 11 - Ryan's Handy Playdate / Ryan's Really Fast Playdate
Break a sweat with Ryan as he works hard to complete his challenges and meet a playdate who is tough as nails. Race along with Ryan as he tears through challenges to meet his super speedy playdate.
S1 Ep. 10 - Ryan's Rainy Day Playdate / Ryan's Dunking Playdate
Neither rain, nor slush, nor snow will stop Ryan from doing his challenges and meeting his playdate. Ryan dribbles and dazzles through challenges to figure out who is his ballin' mystery playdate.
S1 Ep. 9 - Ryan's Jumpin' Playdate / Ryan's Twisty Playdate
Ryan boogies through challenges to find out if his mystery playdate can get on up and get down. It's a poppin' good time as Ryan floats through challenges to meet his party-loving playdate.
S1 Ep. 8 - Ryan's Yummy Playdate / Ryan's Speedy Playdate
Get a taste of what Ryan is cooking up, as he completes a mix of flavourful challenges to meet his playdate. Think fast, as Ryan quickly completes his challenges to meet his speedy and creative playdate
S1 Ep. 7 - Ryan's Rockin' Playdate / Ryan's Out-Of-This World Playdate
Check out Ryan as he rocks and rolls his way through radical challenges to reveal his musical mystery playdate. Blast off with Ryan as he rockets through challenges to discover his mystery playdate.
S1 Ep. 6 - Ryan's Champion Playdate / Ryan's Traveling Playdate
Ryan lands a champion playdate after tumbling, twisting, and flipping through a series of challenges. Hitch a ride on the Ryan Express as he courses through challenges to meet his mystery playdate.
S1 Ep. 5 - Ryan's Fiery Playdate / Ryan's Crafty Playdate
Watch Ryan blaze through challenges to find out if his mystery playdate can take the heat. Ryan is royally surprised when he finds out his mystery playdate is quite the crafty one.