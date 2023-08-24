Ryan's Mystery Playdate - S1 Ep. 10

Episodes
S1 Ep. 19 - Ryan's Sweet Playdate / Ryan's Healthy Playdate
Ryan must stir his was through some sweet challenges before meeting his ace of a playdate. An apple a day keeps Ryan at play before he checks up with his mystery playdate.
S1 Ep. 18 - Ryan's Musical Playdate / Ryan's Winning Playdate
Turn the volume up as Ryan finds his challenge harmony before meeting his pitch perfect playdate. Watch Ryan score some challenge victories before going for the gold with his mystery playdate.
S1 Ep. 17 - Ryan's Protective Playdate / Ryan's High-Flying Playdate
Ryan is radioed in to complete his challenges before seeing if he's ready to earn his badge. Prepare to take off with Ryan as he flies through challenges and meets his soaring playdate.
S1 Ep. 16 - Ryan's Jokey Playdate / Ryan's Veggie Playdate
It's showtime when Ryan meets a mystery playdate who brings along some very silly friends. Ryan gets lots of egg-cersise when he does his challenges and meets a playdate who's not afraid to get dirty.
S1 Ep. 15 - Ryan's Marching Playdate / Ryan's Amazing Playdate
Ryan bops to his own beat as he does his challenges and meets his musical mystery playdate. Get ready for things to fly through the air when Ryan meets his flinging and slinging playdate.
S1 Ep. 14 - Ryan's Spiffy Playdate / Ryan's Beachy Playdate
Ryan is looking good as he chops his way through challenges to meet his mystery playdate. It's gonna be a bright and sunny day when Ryan meets his beach-lovin' mystery playdate.
S1 Ep. 13 - Ryan's Icy Playdate / Ryan's Spinning Playdate
Mix it up with Ryan as he takes on challenges and meets a playdate who turns the tables on him. Ryan gets served up with tasty challenges and a mystery playdate who's a real treat.