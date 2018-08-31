Shows
Kids

Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures
Lace Spider
Comedy
Details
Air Date:
Fri 31 Aug 2018
Ever wondered what a lace spider's web resembles?
Episodes
Articles
Home
Episodes
23 mins
S3 Ep. 1
Over 15 years since he last set fire to a national park, Russell Coight is back.
23 mins
S3 Ep. 2
Russell helps get rid of some rabbits, shows how to make a bush hammock and helps rescue a very special friend.
24 mins
S3 Ep. 3
Russell shares his love of plants and helps out a stranded couple whose vehicle is bogged.
23 mins
S3 Ep. 4
Russell explores the wonderful Daintree Rainforest with some travelers.
23 mins
S3 Ep. 5
Russell helps move a fallen tree off the road and shows us how to shower in the outback.
23 mins
S3 Ep. 6
Russell takes his teenage niece, Chrissie, into the outback to teach her a thing or two about desert survival.
23 mins
S3 Ep. 7
Russell shares his love of native fauna with some unsuspecting students.
Season 3
