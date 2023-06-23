Sign in to watch this video
Running With Demons
Movies
Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023
Rising from the ashes of a destitute life, former drug addict-turned-athlete Todd Crandell embarks on a journey to complete one of the world's toughest sports competitions: a 500km Ultraman Triathlon.
2023
About the Movie
Recovering drug addict Todd Crandell competes in extreme endurance events all over the world and promotes his nonprofit organization, Racing for Recovery.