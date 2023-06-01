Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final: Scott Jamieson Interview
Sport
The Round Ball Rules team catch up with Melbourne City's Scott Jamieson ahead of the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final
EpisodesArticlesFootball Home
Latest
Round Ball Rules: Episode 27
On this jam-packed episode of Round Ball Rules, join Scott Mackinnon, Simon Hill and Daniel McBreen as they chat all things semi-finals! They Look back at the first legs of both fixtures AND preview all the action coming your way this weekend. The gang also have a chat to a few club legends – Alex Brosque and Bruce Djite to get their opinions on what the clubs can do to snatch the ticket to the Grand Final on June 3rd. Then to top it all off, we get our Commentators Call’s and have a look at the Goal of the Week.
Round Ball Rules: Episode 26
This week on Round Ball Rules – Join Scott Mackinnon, Simon Hill & Robbie Thomson as they look ahead to the next few legs of the 2023 Isuzu-UTE A-League Finals Series. The gang analyse how both winning teams went in the elimination finals and what this means in their clashes with the top 2 in this weekend’s semi-finals. Then The Commentators Call makes its first appearance, where each of the guys will give you their call on who will be winning these semi’s. Finally to top it all off, its Goal of the Week!
Round Ball Rules: Episode 25
This week on Round Ball Rules, join Robbie Thomson, Daniel McBreen and Simon Hill as they preview all the action across the finals series – starting with the all important Elimination Finals this weekend! The gang also dive into the permutations of the semi-finals, look at all the reaction off the Women’s Grand Final AND have a look at some potential new faces for the A-League ownership circle with a great story from Italy and Michael Zappone.
Round Ball Rules: Episode 24
It’s the final round preview this week on Round Ball Rules! Join Tristan MacManus, Simon Hill & Robbie Thomson as they dive into all the action of the penultimate round in the Isuzu UTE A-League, and what that means for all ours teams in the final round. Not only that, but the gang also preview the upcoming Liberty A-League Grand Final on this Sunday at 3pm AND play a game that Tristan teased last week – create a starting XI using one player from each team and a coach from the team not used. Let us know your All-team XI’s below!
Extras
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2022/2023