Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final: Danny Vukovic Interview

25 mins

Round Ball Rules: Episode 27 On this jam-packed episode of Round Ball Rules, join Scott Mackinnon, Simon Hill and Daniel McBreen as they chat all things semi-finals! They Look back at the first legs of both fixtures AND preview all the action coming your way this weekend. The gang also have a chat to a few club legends – Alex Brosque and Bruce Djite to get their opinions on what the clubs can do to snatch the ticket to the Grand Final on June 3rd. Then to top it all off, we get our Commentators Call’s and have a look at the Goal of the Week.