Round Ball Rules

Exclusive: Ellie Carpenter Interview
NC | Sport

Robbie Thomson catches up with Aussie star Ellie Carpenter to discuss all the latest across the CommBank Matildas as well as her upcoming appearance in the UEFA Women's Champions League Final

Episodes
ArticlesFootball Home

Latest

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2021/2022