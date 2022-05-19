Exclusive: Ellie Carpenter Interview
Robbie Thomson catches up with Aussie star Ellie Carpenter to discuss all the latest across the CommBank Matildas as well as her upcoming appearance in the UEFA Women's Champions League Final
Round Ball Rules: Episode 7
The Grand Final is here and so is the finale of Round Ball Rules! Simon Hill, Mark Milligan and Daniel Georgievski wrap up all the action from the semi-finals and then turn their attention toward the big game on Saturday night – but not before picking their best moments from the season!
Round Ball Rules: Episode 6
It’s a Final Series special on Round Ball Rules! Robbie Thomson, Simon Hill and Mark Milligan have a look back at the Elimination finals last weekend, as well as the first leg of our new semi-finals format. Then they look at how the next few matches will look before a quick look at the next week coming up, with the Grand Final AND The A-League All Stars
Round Ball Rules: Episode 3
This week on Round Ball Rules Tara Rushton is joined by Mark Milligan, Robbie Thomson and special guest, Tristan Macmanus. The team takes a deep dive into the World of Football, chatting coaching roulette, younger players heading overseas for more experience, and a upcoming Socceroos fixture v Jordan. Tristan offers his insight on his first love, football
