Exclusive: Ange Postecoglou Interview
Watch this exclusive interview with Australia's very own Ange Postecoglou
Round Ball Rules: Episode 7
The Grand Final is here and so is the finale of Round Ball Rules! Simon Hill, Mark Milligan and Daniel Georgievski wrap up all the action from the semi-finals and then turn their attention toward the big game on Saturday night – but not before picking their best moments from the season!
Round Ball Rules: Episode 6
It’s a Final Series special on Round Ball Rules! Robbie Thomson, Simon Hill and Mark Milligan have a look back at the Elimination finals last weekend, as well as the first leg of our new semi-finals format. Then they look at how the next few matches will look before a quick look at the next week coming up, with the Grand Final AND The A-League All Stars
Round Ball Rules: Episode 3
This week on Round Ball Rules Tara Rushton is joined by Mark Milligan, Robbie Thomson and special guest, Tristan Macmanus. The team takes a deep dive into the World of Football, chatting coaching roulette, younger players heading overseas for more experience, and a upcoming Socceroos fixture v Jordan. Tristan offers his insight on his first love, football
2021/2022