Round Ball Rules: Episode 8

53 mins

Round Ball Rules: Episode 7 On this episode of Round Ball Rules (before our 3 week break), Tristan MacManus, Robbie Thomson and Daniel McBreen wrap up our final round of A-Leagues before the World Cup Break, looking at who needs it and who doesn’t! They also dive into the world of Women’s Football with a quick wrap of the Matildas and a preview of the upcoming Liberty A-League season. Then they turn their focus to the Sydney Super Cup and look at the teams involved in the upcoming action; Sydney FC, Celtic, Everton and the Wanderers.