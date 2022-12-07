Round Ball Rules

Round Ball Rules: Episode 8
Air Date: Wed 7 Dec 2022

We’re back! This week on the lounge we have Robbie Thomson, Simon Hill & Daniel McBreen to dissect all the action from the FIFA World Cup and how our A-League stars performed. We have a chat on how we can use this momentum as a nation to help build on our national league and how the country has reacted. Then we dive into our regular A-League chat and preview Round 7 while analysing some interesting xG data from the first 6 rounds – trust us, it’s a good chat!

