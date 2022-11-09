55 mins

Round Ball Rules: Episode 6 It’s a big week in Australian football and Round Ball Rules is here to help! Robbie Thomson, Andy Harper and Simon Hill all give their views on the recently announced 2022 World Cup squad, going through all the ins and outs of the men’s team, before turning their focus towards the two Matildas friendly’s coming your way very soon! Then we get back to our regular programming and dissect the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Round 5 and preview all the action coming your way in Round 6 before the world cup break.