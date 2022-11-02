Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Round Ball Rules: Episode 5
Sport
Air Date: Wed 2 Nov 2022
This week on Round Ball Rules, join Robbie Thomson, Tristan MacManus and Daniel McBreen in a quick review of Round 4, before Macca gets a bit fired up about the referee and VAR situation in these first few rounds of the A-League Men's! Then the guys preview the first round proper of the 2022 FA Cup, and have a quick chat about a certain Hollywood team and what they might be able to achieve with ex. Wrexham AFC player Matt Crowell.
EpisodesArticlesFootball Home
Latest
Round Ball Rules: Episode 5
This week on Round Ball Rules, join Robbie Thomson, Tristan MacManus and Daniel McBreen in a quick review of Round 4, before Macca gets a bit fired up about the referee and VAR situation in these first few rounds of the A-League Men's! Then the guys preview the first round proper of the 2022 FA Cup, and have a quick chat about a certain Hollywood team and what they might be able to achieve with ex. Wrexham AFC player Matt Crowell.
Round Ball Rules: Episode 4
This week on the Round Ball Rules lounge, the team discuss all the big talking points from round 3 of the Isuzu-UTE A-League, including the Melbourne Derby and that red card for Adelaide’s Hiroshi Ibusuki, before having a look ahead to a few of the bigger round 4 fixtures. Then the crew shift into international mode and have a chat with Mary Fowler about the Matildas and their 2023 World Cup draw.
Extras
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2022/2023