Round Ball Rules

Round Ball Rules: Episode 5
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 2 Nov 2022

This week on Round Ball Rules, join Robbie Thomson, Tristan MacManus and Daniel McBreen in a quick review of Round 4, before Macca gets a bit fired up about the referee and VAR situation in these first few rounds of the A-League Men's! Then the guys preview the first round proper of the 2022 FA Cup, and have a quick chat about a certain Hollywood team and what they might be able to achieve with ex. Wrexham AFC player Matt Crowell.

2022/2023