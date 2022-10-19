Round Ball Rules: Episode 3

50 mins

Round Ball Rules: Episode 4 This week on the Round Ball Rules lounge, the team discuss all the big talking points from round 3 of the Isuzu-UTE A-League, including the Melbourne Derby and that red card for Adelaide’s Hiroshi Ibusuki, before having a look ahead to a few of the bigger round 4 fixtures. Then the crew shift into international mode and have a chat with Mary Fowler about the Matildas and their 2023 World Cup draw.