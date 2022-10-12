Round Ball Rules

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Round Ball Rules: Episode 2
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 12 Oct 2022

It's a huge A-League review on Round Ball Rules! Simon Hill, Andy Harper and Alex Brosque cast their eye over Round 1 of the Isuzu A-League. Then they look back at the Matildas matches between South Africa and Denmark, and what it means ahead of the World Cup

Episodes
ArticlesFootball Home

Latest

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2022/2023