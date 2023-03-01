Round Ball Rules

Round Ball Rules: Episode 18
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 1 Mar 2023

Round Ball Rules is back after a one-week hiatus due to the Cup of Nations and the gang are recapping the action from both Round 17 AND 18 of the Isuzu UTE A-League. Join Robbie Thomson, Simon Hill & Daniel McBreen as they dissect all the red cards from the weekend gone by, and look at how things are starting to shape up on the pointy end of this season. They also discuss the FA Cup Fifth Round and the upcoming U/20’s Asian Cup – live and exclusive to 10Play!

2022/2023