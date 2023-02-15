Sign in to watch this video
Round Ball Rules: Episode 17
Air Date: Wed 15 Feb 2023
Round Ball Rules is back for another week, and this time around Scott Mackinnon, Simon Hill & Andy Harper dissect all the big talking points from Round 16 of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men. The gang go into detail on the upcoming Cup of Nations (…kicking off Thursday 16th Feb) and have a look ahead to a massive Melbourne Derby coming up this weekend! Don’t forget you can also catch all the talking points prior to the Cup of Nations on our Matildas Magazine Show – 10:30pm AEDT on the 15th Feb.
Round Ball Rules: Episode 17
