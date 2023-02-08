Round Ball Rules

Round Ball Rules: Episode 16
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 8 Feb 2023

It’s a bumper episode this week on Round Ball Rules! Robbie Thomson, Grace Gill & Simon Hill have a big chat about the upcoming Cup of Nations, as well as dissect the announcement on the National Second Division, Wrexham’s FA Cup performance AND spread the news about a new league coming your way on 10 Play. But the gang don’t forget all the action that is the Isuzu UTE A-League – they run through all the big points from across the weekend, and look towards one of the biggest fixtures around… The Sydney Derby!

