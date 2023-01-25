Round Ball Rules

Round Ball Rules: Episode 14 - The Season Half-Time Special
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 25 Jan 2023

It’s a mammoth half-time special this week on Round Ball Rules! Robbie Thomson, Andy Harper and Daniel McBreen go through every team’s report card in great detail and give them a grade based off their performance so far this season. The gang also go through the other big talking points of Round 13 – including transfers, coaching changes and a possible goal of the year… It’s all here in the Round Ball Rules half-time special!

2022/2023