Round Ball Rules: Episode 13
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 18 Jan 2023

A-Leagues, FA Cup and Matildas – It’s all up for discussion on Week 13 of Round Ball Rules! This week we’ve got Tristan MacManus, Simon Hill and Daniel McBreen to break down the big talking points from Round 12 of the Isuzu Ute A-League Men – including the original rivalry and Perth’s fortress standing strong. The gang have a forward look into round 13 (the big halfway point of the season) and give their predictions for a few of the upcoming fixtures, before turning their attention to Liverpool’s luck in the FA Cup third round. Make sure you tune in next week for the report cards on every team as we hit halftime in the 2022/23 A-League Season.

2022/2023