Round Ball Rules: Episode 12
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 11 Jan 2023

Week 12 of the 2022/23 Round Ball Rules season see’s the return of Tara Rushton, Grace Gill and Simon Hill to the couch! This week the gang discuss all the action from Round 11 of the Isuzu Ute A-League Men, including getting a few opinions on the massive Sydney FC vs Wellington match from across the ditch – courtesy of Jacob Spoonley from SkySportNZ. They also have a chat about the FA Cup Round 3 upsets, the Marquee vs Young player strategy, the transfer window AND the Melbourne Victory sanctions from Football Australia. It’s nothing short of a massive show this week on Round Ball Rules!

