Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Round Ball Rules: Episode 12
Sport
Air Date: Wed 11 Jan 2023
Week 12 of the 2022/23 Round Ball Rules season see’s the return of Tara Rushton, Grace Gill and Simon Hill to the couch! This week the gang discuss all the action from Round 11 of the Isuzu Ute A-League Men, including getting a few opinions on the massive Sydney FC vs Wellington match from across the ditch – courtesy of Jacob Spoonley from SkySportNZ. They also have a chat about the FA Cup Round 3 upsets, the Marquee vs Young player strategy, the transfer window AND the Melbourne Victory sanctions from Football Australia. It’s nothing short of a massive show this week on Round Ball Rules!
EpisodesArticlesFootball Home
Latest
Round Ball Rules: Episode 12
Week 12 of the 2022/23 Round Ball Rules season see’s the return of Tara Rushton, Grace Gill and Simon Hill to the couch! This week the gang discuss all the action from Round 11 of the Isuzu Ute A-League Men, including getting a few opinions on the massive Sydney FC vs Wellington match from across the ditch – courtesy of Jacob Spoonley from SkySportNZ. They also have a chat about the FA Cup Round 3 upsets, the Marquee vs Young player strategy, the transfer window AND the Melbourne Victory sanctions from Football Australia. It’s nothing short of a massive show this week on Round Ball Rules!
Round Ball Rules: Episode 10
This week on Round Ball Rules, Simon Hill, Alex Brosque and Grace Gill dissect the week that was Round 9 of the Isuzu Ute A-League – including the great equaliser in the F3 Derby, that takes the fight for our most prestigious trophy to the last matchup! As well as this, the gang get into a discussion around red cards once again and then turn their attention towards the next round and make a few predictions.
Round Ball Rules: Episode 8
We’re back! This week on the lounge we have Robbie Thomson, Simon Hill & Daniel McBreen to dissect all the action from the FIFA World Cup and how our A-League stars performed. We have a chat on how we can use this momentum as a nation to help build on our national league and how the country has reacted. Then we dive into our regular A-League chat and preview Round 7 while analysing some interesting xG data from the first 6 rounds – trust us, it’s a good chat!
Extras
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2022/2023