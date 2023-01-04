Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Round Ball Rules: Episode 11
Sport
Air Date: Wed 4 Jan 2023
Another week
EpisodesArticlesFootball Home
Latest
Round Ball Rules: Episode 10
This week on Round Ball Rules, Simon Hill, Alex Brosque and Grace Gill dissect the week that was Round 9 of the Isuzu Ute A-League – including the great equaliser in the F3 Derby, that takes the fight for our most prestigious trophy to the last matchup! As well as this, the gang get into a discussion around red cards once again and then turn their attention towards the next round and make a few predictions.
Round Ball Rules: Episode 8
We’re back! This week on the lounge we have Robbie Thomson, Simon Hill & Daniel McBreen to dissect all the action from the FIFA World Cup and how our A-League stars performed. We have a chat on how we can use this momentum as a nation to help build on our national league and how the country has reacted. Then we dive into our regular A-League chat and preview Round 7 while analysing some interesting xG data from the first 6 rounds – trust us, it’s a good chat!
Round Ball Rules: Episode 7
On this episode of Round Ball Rules (before our 3 week break), Tristan MacManus, Robbie Thomson and Daniel McBreen wrap up our final round of A-Leagues before the World Cup Break, looking at who needs it and who doesn’t! They also dive into the world of Women’s Football with a quick wrap of the Matildas and a preview of the upcoming Liberty A-League season. Then they turn their focus to the Sydney Super Cup and look at the teams involved in the upcoming action; Sydney FC, Celtic, Everton and the Wanderers.
Extras
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2022/2023