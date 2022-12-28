Round Ball Rules

Round Ball Rules: Episode 10
PG | Sport

Air Date: Wed 28 Dec 2022

This week on Round Ball Rules, Simon Hill, Alex Brosque and Grace Gill dissect the week that was Round 9 of the Isuzu Ute A-League – including the great equaliser in the F3 Derby, that takes the fight for our most prestigious trophy to the last matchup! As well as this, the gang get into a discussion around red cards once again and then turn their attention towards the next round and make a few predictions.

2022/2023