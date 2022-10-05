Sign in to watch this video
Round Ball Rules: Episode 1
Sport
Air Date: Wed 5 Oct 2022
It’s a huge A-League preview on Round Ball Rules! Simon Hill, Andy Harper and Daniel McBreen cast their eye over every team in the Isuzu A-League. Who’s in, Who’s out, and who will make the Finals?
Round Ball Rules: Episode 4
This week on the Round Ball Rules lounge, the team discuss all the big talking points from round 3 of the Isuzu-UTE A-League, including the Melbourne Derby and that red card for Adelaide’s Hiroshi Ibusuki, before having a look ahead to a few of the bigger round 4 fixtures. Then the crew shift into international mode and have a chat with Mary Fowler about the Matildas and their 2023 World Cup draw.
Extras
2022/2023