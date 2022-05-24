Round Ball Rules

Round Ball Rules: Episode 7
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 25 May 2022

The Grand Final is here and so is the finale of Round Ball Rules! Simon Hill, Mark Milligan and Daniel Georgievski wrap up all the action from the semi-finals and then turn their attention toward the big game on Saturday night – but not before picking their best moments from the season!

2021/2022