Round Ball Rules

Round Ball Rules: Episode 2
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 20 Apr 2022

Join Robbie Thomson, Simon Hill & Daniel McBreen for the second round of ‘Round Ball Rules’. This week they dissect the latest A-League news, (Is Ufuk Talay Coach of the year?) Talk about the recent matches in the ACL group stage and have a brief look ahead towards the FA Cup final - exclusive to Paramount+

2021/2022