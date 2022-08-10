Ross Kemp: Extreme World

Ross Kemp: Extreme World - S4 Ep. 1
MA15+ | Crime

Air Date: Mon 15 Feb 2021Expires: in 11 months

Ross Kemp visits Ukraine to investigate the rise of the far right in the country's war with pro-Russia separatists.

Season 4

About the Show

In this documentary series, actor Ross Kemp spends time focusing on people around the world involved in illicit trading and other heinous crimes.

In each episode, the former `EastEnders' actor confronts criminals responsible for drug dealing, human trafficking, murder and rape, and he also talks with the authorities who are attempting to bring these gangs down. Countries that Kemp visits over the course of the series include Syria, Colombia, South Africa, Ukraine and Northern Ireland.