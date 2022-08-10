Sign in to watch this video
Ross Kemp: Extreme World - S4 Ep. 1
Crime
Air Date: Mon 15 Feb 2021Expires: in 11 months
Ross Kemp visits Ukraine to investigate the rise of the far right in the country's war with pro-Russia separatists.
Episodes
Season 4
About the Show
In this documentary series, actor Ross Kemp spends time focusing on people around the world involved in illicit trading and other heinous crimes.
In each episode, the former `EastEnders' actor confronts criminals responsible for drug dealing, human trafficking, murder and rape, and he also talks with the authorities who are attempting to bring these gangs down. Countries that Kemp visits over the course of the series include Syria, Colombia, South Africa, Ukraine and Northern Ireland.