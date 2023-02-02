Watch the Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play

The Roshn Saudi League is coming to Network 10. Watch football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as he leads his new club Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabian top flight.

Plenty of international stars including Brazilian duo Talisca and Luiz Gustavo feature in the Roshn Saudi League alongside Ronaldo. While fierce rivals, Al Hilal, boast the likes of former English Premier League striker Odion Ighalo and Peruvian Andre Carillo.

There are also some big names in the dugout with ex-Roma and Marseille manager, Rudi Garcia, in charge of Al Nassr while former Wolves and Tottenham manager, Nuno Espirito Santo holds the hot seat at Al-Ittihad.

You will be able to watch every match featuring Ronaldo with all of Al Nassr's matches set to be available to watch live and free on 10 Play alongside another pre-selected match each round!

Stay tuned for further event details.