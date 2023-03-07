Roshn Saudi League

Watch the Roshn Saudi League and King's Cup live and free on 10 Play

The Roshn Saudi League is available to watch now live and free on 10 Play Watch global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as he leads his new club Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabian top flight.

Plenty of international stars including Brazilian duo Talisca and Luiz Gustavo feature in the Roshn Saudi League alongside Ronaldo. While fierce rivals, Al Hilal, boast the likes of former English Premier League striker Odion Ighalo and Peruvian Andre Carillo.

There are also some big names in the dugout with ex-Roma and Marseille manager, Rudi Garcia, in charge of Al Nassr while former Wolves and Tottenham manager, Nuno Espirito Santo holds the hot seat at Al-Ittihad.

2022/23 Roshn Saudi League Fixtures

You will be able to watch every match featuring Ronaldo with all of Al Nassr's matches set to be available to watch live and free on 10 Play alongside another pre-selected match each round and a weekly Magazine Show!

10 Play has also extended its offering with confirmation that all the matches from Saudi Arabia's national Cup competition, the King's Cup, will be available live and on demand. You will be able to stream these matches live and free on 10 Play plus catch up with all the highlights from every Cup match.

The King's Cup Quarter Finals get underway from March 14 (AEDT) LIVE and free on 10 Play!

2022/23 King's Cup Fixtures

