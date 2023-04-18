Watch the King's Cup Semi Finals live and free on 10 Play

It is down to just four teams in the King's Cup with Al Ittihad set to battle it out against Al Hilal while Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr host Al Wehda the following day.

Ronaldo is one step closer to claiming his first silverware in Saudi Arabia however anything can happen in cup football.

Meanwhile, two heavyweights will go head to head with Odion Ighalo eager to get on the scoresheet for Al Hilal as they gear up for a busy end to the month that will culminate with the AFC Champions League Final.

Roshn Saudi League: Four-Way Battle for the Title

The race for the supremacy is tighter than ever in the Roshn Saudi League with Al Ittihad, Al Nassr, Al Shabab and Al Hilal all in with a chance of being crowned champions.

With just seven rounds left it is well and truly going to be a case of perfection from here on out as they approach the business end of the campaign.

2022/23 King's Cup Semi Final Fixtures

Date Times (AEST) Event Round Watch 24 Apr 0350-0600, kick off 0400 Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal Semi Final Watch live and free on 10 Play 25 Apr 0350-0600, kick off 0400 Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Semi Final Watch live and free on 10 Play

2022/23 King's Cup Fixtures

2022/23 Roshn Saudi League Fixtures

