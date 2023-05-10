Watch the King's Cup Final live and free on 10 Play

Saudi powerhouse sides Al Hilal and Al Wehda will face off in the King's Cup Final on Saturday morning (AEST) live and free on 10 Play.

Al Hilal come into this must watch clash on the back of a disappointing defeat to Urawa Red Diamonds in the AFC Champions League Final. They will need to bounce back ahead of this clash with the heavyweights still in contention to pick up silverware in the King's Cup as well as the Roshn Saudi League.

Meanwhile, Al Wehda's path to the final has seen them knock out some heavyweights along the way, namely coming out on top against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr to book their place in the showcase event.

Roshn Saudi League: Battle for the Title

The race for the supremacy is tighter than ever in the Roshn Saudi League with Al Ittihad and Al Nassr leading the race to be named this season's champions.

With just four rounds left it is well and truly going to be a case of perfection from here on out as they approach the business end of the campaign.

A five point gap currently separates top of the table Al Ittihad from second placed Al Nassr with both teams having a relatively straightforward run in.

Al Ittihad have a meeting with fourth placed Al Hilal next Wednesday morning (AEST) while Ronaldo's side take on third on the ladder Al Shabab in a fortnight's time.

Details: 2022/23 King's Cup Final

Date Times (AEST) Event Round Watch 13 May 0350-0600, kick off 0400 Al Hilal vs Al Wehda Final Watch live and free on 10 Play

