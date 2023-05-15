Watch the Final Rounds of the Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play

The race for the supremacy is tighter than ever in the Roshn Saudi League with Al Ittihad and Al Nassr leading the race to be named this season's champions.

With just four rounds left it is well and truly going to be a case of perfection from here on out as they approach the business end of the campaign.

A five point gap currently separates top of the table Al Ittihad from second placed Al Nassr with both teams having a relatively straightforward run in.

Al Ittihad have a meeting with fourth placed, recently crowned King's Cup champions, Al Hilal, this Wednesday morning (AEST) while Ronaldo's side take on third on the ladder Al Shabab in a week's time.

A reminder that you can watch all of Al Nassr's matches live and free on 10 Play along with a pre-selected match each round.

Watch the Roshn Saudi League LIVE and free on 10 Play!

2022/23 Roshn Saudi League Fixtures

How To Watch the Roshn Saudi League on 10 Play