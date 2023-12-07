Saudi League MD16 + King's Cup Quarter Finals

A massive week ahead with a huge MD16 of the Roshn Saudi League and it's time for the King's Cup Quarter Finals. All LIVE and free on 10 Play!
- The Roshn Saudi League is back on 10 Play with Exciting New Signings
- How To Watch the Roshn Saudi League and King's Cup on 10 Play
- Relive 2022/2023 action from Roshn Saudi League and King's Cup
King's Cup
|Date
|Times (AEDT)
|Event
|Teams
|Watch
|11 Dec
|2320-2530, kick-off 2330
|Quarter Final
|Abha vs Al Khaleej
|LIVE on 10 Play
|12 Dec
|0135-0345, kick-off 0145
|Quarter Final
|Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun
|LIVE on 10 Play
|12 Dec
|0450-0500, kick-off 0500
|Quarter Final
|Al Shabab vs Al Nassr
|LIVE on 10 Play
|12 Dec
|TBC
|Quarter Final
|Al Faisaly vs Al Ittihad
|LIVE on 10 Play
NB: Stay tunes for further fixtures
Roshn Saudi League
|Date
|Times (AEDT)
|Event
|Match Day
|Watch
|9 Dec
|0145-0400, kick off 0200
|Al Tai vs Al Hilal
|MD 16
|Live and free on 10 Play
|9 Dec
|0445-0700, kick off 0500
|Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh
|MD 16
|Live and free on 10 Play
|15 Dec
|0445-0700, kick off 0500
|Al Fayha vs Al Ahli
|MD 17
|Live and free on 10 Play
|16 Dec
|0445-0700, kick off 0500
|Al Hilal vs Al Wehda
|MD 17
|Live and free on 10 Play
|22 Dec
|0445-0700, kick off 0500
|Al Hilal vs Abha
|MD 18
|Live and free on 10 Play
|23 Dec
|0445-0700, kick off 0500
|Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq
|MD 18
|Live and free on 10 Play
|24 Dec
|0445-0700, kick off 0500
|Al Ittihad vs Al Raed
|MD 18
|Live and free on 10 Play
|27 Dec
|0445-0700, kick off 0500
|Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr
|MD 17
|Live and free on 10 Play
|30 Dec
|0445-0700, kick off 0500
|Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej
|MD 19
|Live and free on 10 Play
|31 Dec
|0145-0400, kick off 0200
|Al Tai vs Al Ittihad
|MD 19
|Live and free on 10 Play
|31 Dec
|0445-0700, kick off 0500
|Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr
|MD 19
|Live and free on 10 Play
Stay tuned for further fixture announcements.