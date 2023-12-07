Roshn Saudi League

Saudi League MD16 + King's Cup Quarter Finals

Catch all the action with Al Hilal, Al Nassar and the King's Cup Quarter Finals

A massive week ahead with a huge MD16 of the Roshn Saudi League and it's time for the King's Cup Quarter Finals. All LIVE and free on 10 Play!

King's Cup

Date Times (AEDT) Event Teams Watch
11 Dec 2320-2530, kick-off 2330 Quarter Final Abha vs Al Khaleej LIVE on 10 Play
12 Dec 0135-0345, kick-off 0145 Quarter Final Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun LIVE on 10 Play
12 Dec 0450-0500, kick-off 0500 Quarter Final Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE on 10 Play
12 Dec TBC Quarter Final Al Faisaly vs Al Ittihad LIVE on 10 Play

NB: Stay tunes for further fixtures

Roshn Saudi League

Date Times (AEDT) Event Match Day Watch
9 Dec 0145-0400, kick off 0200 Al Tai vs Al Hilal MD 16 Live and free on 10 Play
9 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh MD 16 Live and free on 10 Play
15 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Fayha vs Al Ahli MD 17 Live and free on 10 Play
16 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Hilal vs Al Wehda MD 17 Live and free on 10 Play
22 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Hilal vs Abha MD 18 Live and free on 10 Play
23 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq MD 18 Live and free on 10 Play
24 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Ittihad vs Al Raed MD 18 Live and free on 10 Play
27 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr MD 17 Live and free on 10 Play
30 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej MD 19 Live and free on 10 Play
31 Dec 0145-0400, kick off 0200 Al Tai vs Al Ittihad MD 19 Live and free on 10 Play
31 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr MD 19 Live and free on 10 Play

Stay tuned for further fixture announcements.

Interview: Steven Gerrard

Watch Finals action of the 2023 King's Cup LIVE and free on 10 Play
Roshn Saudi League 'Take 7': 7 Points from Matchdays 1-7

Roshn Saudi League 'Take 7': 7 Points from Matchdays 1-7

The Roshn Saudi League is heating up to a boil: Here are 7 points from the first 7 Matchdays of the Roshn Saudi League.
Guide: Roshn Saudi League on 10 Play

Guide: Roshn Saudi League on 10 Play

Find out everything you need to know about the Roshn Saudi League on 10 Play
Key Players to Watch in the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League Season

Key Players to Watch in the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League Season

As the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League beings to take full swing, here are five key players to keep a keen eye out for this campaign.
Watch Neymar in the Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play

Watch Neymar in the Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play

Watch Brazilian football superstar Neymar feature for Al Hilal in the Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play