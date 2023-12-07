Saudi League MD16 + King's Cup Quarter Finals

A massive week ahead with a huge MD16 of the Roshn Saudi League and it's time for the King's Cup Quarter Finals. All LIVE and free on 10 Play!

King's Cup

Date Times (AEDT) Event Teams Watch 11 Dec 2320-2530, kick-off 2330 Quarter Final Abha vs Al Khaleej LIVE on 10 Play 12 Dec 0135-0345, kick-off 0145 Quarter Final Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun LIVE on 10 Play 12 Dec 0450-0500, kick-off 0500 Quarter Final Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE on 10 Play 12 Dec TBC Quarter Final Al Faisaly vs Al Ittihad LIVE on 10 Play

NB: Stay tunes for further fixtures

Roshn Saudi League

Date Times (AEDT) Event Match Day Watch 9 Dec 0145-0400, kick off 0200 Al Tai vs Al Hilal MD 16 Live and free on 10 Play 9 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh MD 16 Live and free on 10 Play 15 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Fayha vs Al Ahli MD 17 Live and free on 10 Play 16 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Hilal vs Al Wehda MD 17 Live and free on 10 Play 22 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Hilal vs Abha MD 18 Live and free on 10 Play 23 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq MD 18 Live and free on 10 Play 24 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Ittihad vs Al Raed MD 18 Live and free on 10 Play 27 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr MD 17 Live and free on 10 Play 30 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej MD 19 Live and free on 10 Play 31 Dec 0145-0400, kick off 0200 Al Tai vs Al Ittihad MD 19 Live and free on 10 Play 31 Dec 0445-0700, kick off 0500 Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr MD 19 Live and free on 10 Play

Stay tuned for further fixture announcements.

Interview: Steven Gerrard