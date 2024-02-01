Roshn Saudi League

Roshn Saudi League resumes live on 10 Play this February

The Roshn Saudi League is back live and free on 10 Play following a month's hiatus

Following a month's hiatus, the Roshn Saudi League will is back for the first time in 2024 when Al Taee host Al Ittihad on Thursday, 8 February (AEDT).

10 Play will return with its regular selection of three preselected matches which will be available to stream live and on demand.

On Sunday, Feb 18 we have a cracker to look forward to with newly signed Aziz Behich set to feature alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Al Nassr as they take on Al Fateh with proceedings set to get underway from 0400 AEDT.

Socceroos defender Aziz Behich has linked up with Al Nassr on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season

We then have a double header the day after with leaders Al Hilal facing Al Raed in the early kick off at 0100 AEDT before Al Riyadh visit Al Ittihad at 0400.

To close out February we will see newly signed Croatian superstar Ivan Rakitic in action as his Al Shabab meet Al Nassr at 0400 AEDT on Monday, Feb 26 while Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq will have a tough proposition as they go head to head against Al Hilal the following morning at 0100.

We will round off Match Day 21 at Al Ittihad who have a date with Craig Goodwin's Al Wehda. Catch all the action from that encounter on Tuesday, Feb 27 from 0400 AEDT.

Roshn Saudi League Resumes on Thursday, Feb 8

