How To Watch the Roshn Saudi League on 10 Play

Football fans across the country will be able to watch two live matches from every round of the 2022/23 Roshn Saudi League.

All of Cristiano Ronaldo's matches with Al Nassr will be available to watch live and on demand across 10 Play each week along with a pre-selected match.

10 Play will also bring you the highlights from the two weekly matches as well plenty of extra content to keep you up to date with the league.

Find out how you can watch the Roshn Saudi League on 10 Play below.

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

Apple TV

Android TV

Telstra (Roku) TV

Amazon Fire TV

Samsung TV

Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

How can i use Chromecast to watch 10 play

The event schedule will be updated as details are confirmed. You can find the schedule here:

2022/23 Roshn Saudi League Fixtures

