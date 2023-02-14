Catch Up with All the Action from the Roshn Saudi League

10 Play is the place to be for all the Roshn Saudi League action. Each round, viewers will be treated to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr match plus a Roshn Saudi League match of the round, live and free on 10 Play.

Ronaldo turned back the clock in his most recent outing - bagging all four goals for his new side as they kept opponents Al Wehda scoreless.

Meanwhile, in the match of the round we saw Brazilian midfielder Igor Coronado pop up with a 95th minute winner for Al Ittihad as they keep the pressure on Al Nassr.

Watch: Four goals in one match for Ronaldo

There are now three times locked on first place in the league table with Al Nassr leading the way ahead of Al Ittihad and Al Shabab thanks to their superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr's crosstown rivals, Al Hilal, return to league action on Thursday morning (AEDT) following their FIFA Club World Cup exploits which saw them reach the final and earn a showdown with Real Madrid.

They will need to swiftly refocus their efforts on climbing the league table - currently sitting in fourth place, five points behind the runaway pack but with at least a game in hand on all three of the aforementioned teams.

