Roshn Saudi League

Big Names set to grace the Roshn Saudi League

There has been an influx of new signings in the Roshn Saudi League over the last couple of weeks with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante headlining the star-studded list

The arrivals into the Roshn Saudi League ahead of the 2023/24 season has gone into overdrive with a number of high profile footballers making the move.

The league appears to be going from strength to strength with Cristiano Ronaldo and Odion Ighalo some of the first big names to make the move to the Middle East.

They will now be joined by a raft of new signings including 2022 Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema who will link up with Al Ittihad after a 14 year spell at Spanish giants Real Madrid where he amassed over 400 appearances.

Watch 2022 Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema live and free on 10 Play (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

The former French international will be joined by his fellow countryman, N'Golo Kante, with the midfield dynamo making the switch from Chelsea. Kante arrives at Al-Ittihad following a glittering career in the Premier League which began with Leicester City's fairytale run to the title in 2016.

He backed that up with a second title with Chelsea a year later before adding the UEFA Champions League title to his long list of accolades.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Karim Benzema will feature in the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, there have been two noteworthy arrivals at Al Hilal with Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves joining from Chelsea and Wolves respectively.

Koulibaly, 32, spent just one season at Stamford Bridge and was one of the most highly sought after defenders in world football when he was brought in from Napoli last year.

However, one of the must stunning transfers to have occurred in this flurry of activity is undoubtedly Portuguese star, Neves. The 26-year-old creative spark is in his prime and was tipped to join a fellow Premier League outfit before the Roshn Saudi League came knocking.

Plenty more Arrivals on the Horizon

The rumour mill is currently spinning which means that we have definitely not seen the end of the new arrivals.

One man looking likely to join Ronaldo's Al Nassr is Hakim Ziyech who looks destined to call time on his Chelsea career.

The Moroccan winger will look to add some depth to an Al Nassr side which fell short in what was a disappointing campaign for one of the Roshn Saudi League heavyweights.

