Rocky Mountain Railroad follows the resilient crews who battle ferocious weather and treacherous terrain to keep Canada’s critical freight and passenger trains rolling. It’s an exclusive journey through the icy mountain wilderness on the country’s most extreme railway. Shutting down is not an option, and it’s in the coldest frostbitten months that the network stands up as a feat of modern engineering. Facing the constant threat of deadly avalanches, monster icicles, rockslides and dangerous wildlife, the hardy crews of the Rocky Mountain Railroad must do whatever it takes to keep this critical lifeline running smoothly.