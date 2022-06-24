Rocko's Modern Life - S1 Ep.13
Kids
Air Date: Wed 30 Jun 2021
Expires: in 4 days
Rocko and Heff end up sharing a camping cabin with the Bigheads. // Filbert recruits Rocko to help Filbert pass his dentists exam
Episodes
Season 1
About the Show
Rocko is a wallaby who has moved from his native Australia to the United States. But life in the United States isn't as idyllic as he had hoped it would be, for he is surrounded by annoying neighbors, tons of laundry, and life's issues in general. By Rocko's side to help him over the obstacles and through the challenges life throws at him are his best friend Heffer (a dim-witted bovine), his canine companion Spunky, and his neurotic buddy Filburt.