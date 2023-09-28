Rock Island Mysteries - S2 Ep. 5

Rock Island Mysteries

The gang come across an old perfume bottle amidst some buried treasure which causes Taylor and Lila to age. While they try to reverse the perfume's effects, the South Section steal the bottle.

S2 Ep. 13 - Mystery Hunter

A mysterious noise is heard throughout all of Rock Island. As Taylor and the gang investigate, they are met by a girl who claims to be Lila's biggest fan.

S2 Ep. 12 - Secrets In The Ice

Taylor, Meesha and Nori are on an expedition to find a chest buried by Uncle Charlie in the past which leads them to some ice tunnels under Rock Island.

S2 Ep. 11 - Return To The Hidden Valley

She and the gang travel to The Hidden Valley, only to be tracked the whole way by Raquel. Uncle Charlie reveals what the threat to Rock Island is and how Taylor can stop it...

S2 Ep. 10 - The Day Uncle Charlie Went Missing

On the anniversary of Uncle Charlie's disappearance, the gang see a replica of the Bermuda Queen flying in the sky. They track it down to a cane field and see Raquel has been piloting it.

S2 Ep. 9 - The Dig

The gang discover a dinosaur fossil on the beach which leads to the whole beach being turned into a dig site. While Taylor, Meesha & Lila poke around the fossil, Ellis & Nori help at the South Section

S2 Ep. 8 - New Friends

Taylor is transported (via an underwater cave) to an alternative version of Rock Island where she doesn't exist and her friends don't know her.

S2 Ep. 7 - Lucky Charm

At the Rock Island Flea Market, Lila buys Nori a lucky charm, just before the gang head off on an expedition to a seismic monitoring station. It's clear that Nori is being blessed with good luck

S2 Ep. 6 - Dream A Little Dream

The gang are having a sleepover when Taylor has a dream where she is contacted by Uncle Charlie, who is in danger. She wakes up before she can communicate with him.

S2 Ep. 2 - The Cave To Everywhere Part 2

Taylor must figure out the message, escape the South Section's new head of security, and get back to the Ball in time to deliver a speech.

S2 Ep. 1 - The Cave To Everywhere Part 1

On the day of the Rock Island Ball, Taylor receives a mysterious message from Uncle Charlie that leads her to a cave which takes her and her friends all over the island.

Rock Island Mysteries Returns For Season Two

Following the successful season one debut of 2022 AACTA-nominated series Rock Island Mysteries, the adventures are returning and this time there’s more action, more drama and even bigger mysteries! Season Two Premieres Monday, 25 September At 5.05pm On Nickelodeon And 10 Play.

