Rock Island Mysteries

Rock Island Mysteries - S2 Ep. 18
PG | Kids

The gang are helping at a Milk Shack photo exhibit when they start telling the truth, whether they like it or not. The person responsible for this is Raquel!

Episodes
Extras
ArticlesHomeKids Hub

Episodes

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Lucky Charm

At the Rock Island Flea Market, Lila buys Nori a lucky charm, just before the gang head off on an expedition to a seismic monitoring station. It's clear that Nori is being blessed with good luck

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - New Friends

Taylor is transported (via an underwater cave) to an alternative version of Rock Island where she doesn't exist and her friends don't know her.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - The Dig

The gang discover a dinosaur fossil on the beach which leads to the whole beach being turned into a dig site. While Taylor, Meesha & Lila poke around the fossil, Ellis & Nori help at the South Section

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - The Day Uncle Charlie Went Missing

On the anniversary of Uncle Charlie's disappearance, the gang see a replica of the Bermuda Queen flying in the sky. They track it down to a cane field and see Raquel has been piloting it.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Return To The Hidden Valley

She and the gang travel to The Hidden Valley, only to be tracked the whole way by Raquel. Uncle Charlie reveals what the threat to Rock Island is and how Taylor can stop it...

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Secrets In The Ice

Taylor, Meesha and Nori are on an expedition to find a chest buried by Uncle Charlie in the past which leads them to some ice tunnels under Rock Island.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Mystery Hunter

A mysterious noise is heard throughout all of Rock Island. As Taylor and the gang investigate, they are met by a girl who claims to be Lila's biggest fan.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 14 - Frozen In Time

On the day of a party for Gillian and Faraz, Taylor and the others discover that everyone on Rock Island keeps freezing, except themselves.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 15 - Runaway Groom

The gang are preparing for Faraz and Gillian’s wedding, when Faraz mysteriously vanishes. Matters are complicated when other people start disappearing as well.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 16 - The Two Charlies

While investigating some mysterious Raquel activity at Rock Island Dam, the gang are visited by two versions of Uncle Charlie: one younger and one older.

Extras

Advertisement
image-placeholder
30 secs

Rock Island Mysteries Returns For Season Two

Following the successful season one debut of 2022 AACTA-nominated series Rock Island Mysteries, the adventures are returning and this time there’s more action, more drama and even bigger mysteries! Season Two Premieres Monday, 25 September At 5.05pm On Nickelodeon And 10 Play.

Season 2