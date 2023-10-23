Rock Island Mysteries - S2 Ep. 18

Episodes
S2 Ep. 7 - Lucky Charm
At the Rock Island Flea Market, Lila buys Nori a lucky charm, just before the gang head off on an expedition to a seismic monitoring station. It's clear that Nori is being blessed with good luck
S2 Ep. 8 - New Friends
Taylor is transported (via an underwater cave) to an alternative version of Rock Island where she doesn't exist and her friends don't know her.
S2 Ep. 9 - The Dig
The gang discover a dinosaur fossil on the beach which leads to the whole beach being turned into a dig site. While Taylor, Meesha & Lila poke around the fossil, Ellis & Nori help at the South Section
S2 Ep. 10 - The Day Uncle Charlie Went Missing
On the anniversary of Uncle Charlie's disappearance, the gang see a replica of the Bermuda Queen flying in the sky. They track it down to a cane field and see Raquel has been piloting it.
S2 Ep. 11 - Return To The Hidden Valley
She and the gang travel to The Hidden Valley, only to be tracked the whole way by Raquel. Uncle Charlie reveals what the threat to Rock Island is and how Taylor can stop it...
S2 Ep. 12 - Secrets In The Ice
Taylor, Meesha and Nori are on an expedition to find a chest buried by Uncle Charlie in the past which leads them to some ice tunnels under Rock Island.
S2 Ep. 13 - Mystery Hunter
A mysterious noise is heard throughout all of Rock Island. As Taylor and the gang investigate, they are met by a girl who claims to be Lila's biggest fan.
S2 Ep. 14 - Frozen In Time
On the day of a party for Gillian and Faraz, Taylor and the others discover that everyone on Rock Island keeps freezing, except themselves.
S2 Ep. 15 - Runaway Groom
The gang are preparing for Faraz and Gillian’s wedding, when Faraz mysteriously vanishes. Matters are complicated when other people start disappearing as well.